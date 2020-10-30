PRESS RELEASE FOR THE IPHONE 12 SERIES AND THE BEST CASE PROTECTION
PRESS RELEASE FOR THE IPHONE 12 SERIES AND THE BEST CASE PROTECTION2ND FLOOR, ELEVEN BRINDLEY PLACE, , 2 BRUNSWICK SQUARE,, UNITED KINGDOM, October 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Apple Company notifies the public about the release of their upcoming latest iPhone 12 series which according to rumor is going to be called iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.
Due to Covid-19 pandemic that caused hold on production, sales and other environmental problems, the launching and release of the iPhone 12 series was leaked to be on October 2020. Apple's October 2020 event is called "Hi, Speed," which is meant to be a full reveal of the range of new iPhones coming out.
According to a rumor, the iPhone 12 series will be affordable for everyone to buy, and is expected to come in a unique and attractive trendy colours like Black, White, Red and Blue just like they have it on the previous iPhone devices been manufactured.
Products from iPhone 12 series is assumed to be iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, it has a 5G connectivity each which is the trending service provider that can make the phone to be more enjoyable because of fast browsing and likewise other features from the device too. The iPhone 12 series could also support both a custom-made 5G antenna.
According to leaks, the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 pro and iPhone12 max will have curved design and flat edges each, thicker antenna bands will be spotted on the corners of the device, the buttons and ports are in their usual places. The volume controls will be on the left side, just below the mute button and above the SIM Card tray, while the power/lock button will be on the left side.
All the iPhone 12 series will have a massive camera upgrade. The leaks also say that iPhone 12 series will have multiple lenses to support night shooting and ultra-snapper with dedicated micro mode. The iPhone 12 is assumed to come with dual cameras which is 5.4 OLED Super Retina screen while the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will have 6.7 inches screen, triple cameras and a LIDAR sensor on the device. The iPhone 12 is assumed to come with 4GB RAM, while iPhone 12 pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will have 6GB RAM.
Although, the iPhone 12 series may not be available in the market until October or November 2020 or worst case scenario, latest 2021, the price details of the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 pro, iPhone 12 pro max it’s not revealed yet till after it’s been launched.
Mobile Lyme is a recognised online store which based on Smartphone accessory brands has begun selling the best and latest cases for the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max.
When it comes to phone cases, many brands have come forward, offering mobile cases for the upcoming iPhone 12 series. Few brands that can suite the iPhone 12 series you can check out on mobile Lyme online store includes; ESR Metal Kickstand case, ProGrip case, Stardust case, Matte Air case, Glitterfall cases, Duxducis skin X wallet case, Devia shockproof guard case, Carbon Air case and other cases that are not listed but it’s compatible and affordable too. It is always advisable to use a phone case and a cover protector for your device so that it can last long without encountering damages or falls.
The phones cases will help to protect you against shocks, and it equally gives you an opportunity to use the wireless feature thereby making it easier to charge your phone at any point in time. Some of the cases listed and been sold on the Mobile Lyme online store has a great feature like vertical and horizontal standing of the device while watching a movie or video without going through stress of holding it on your hand.
The cases have a great advantage but you can only be convinced when you use any of the listed cases due to its originality and quality of the texture of each.
Please, filter your options from these latest case brands listed above to pick the right ones for your device. For assured quality and fast delivery service, make your purchase in mobile.
Visit our website; www.smartphone-accessories.co.uk
Roger
Mobile Lyme Limited
+44 330 383 0311
info@mobilelyme.co.uk
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn