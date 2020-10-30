News and Events: Veterans History Project Celebrates 20th Anniversary with Online Concerts, Panels

The Library of Congress Veterans History Project (VHP) will host a series of musical performances and discussion panels to inspire conversations around the collection as both an archival resource and a diverse repository of veterans’ experiences — a mission it has met for the past 20 years. The events will premiere on the Veterans History Project’s Facebook page: facebook.com/vetshistoryproject.
