PRGN Names Best Practice Award Winners

Russia’s CROS and North American agencies dominate PRGN 2020 Best Practice Awards
With the PRGN awards, we celebrate every year the outstanding work done by our agencies and offer inspiration and ideas for future work. So, our awards are knowledge sharing at its best.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Public Relations Global Network (PRGN) has announced winners of its 2020 Best Practice Awards in an online Awards Gala ceremony attended by member agencies from across the globe virtually.
“With the PRGN awards, we celebrate every year the outstanding work done by our member agencies and at the same time offer inspiration and ideas for future work,” said PRGN President, Robert Bauer. “Having a look at how colleagues over the world have approached and solved challenges is often a major step to find new solutions for your own tasks. So, our awards are knowledge sharing at its best – and it’s also a lot of fun.”
Top winners were CROS (Moscow, Russia) with a total of seven awards, and Media Profile (Toronto, Canada), which took home five trophies, while Landis Communications Inc. (San Francisco, United States) collected three gold trophies – the highest number of golds among agencies in the race.
A number of agencies took home as many as four trophies of different levels (bronze, silver and gold), namely Free Communication (Bucharest, Romania), HWB Communications (Cape Town, South Africa), Landis Communications Inc., OneMulti (Warsaw, Poland), Sound Public Relations (Milan, Italy) and Xenophon Strategies Inc. (Washington D.C., United States).
In this year’s competition, PRGN member agencies submitted a record number of 199 entries on client work, agency promotion and campaigns into 22 categories, ensuring that the global best of the bests were awarded gold, silver and bronze awards.
This year two special categories were added to the international contest to measure agency performance in the trying times of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. The winner of the “Agency Management in Covid-19” category was Xenophon Strategies Inc., while the gold trophy for “Client Communications in Covid-19” was taken home by Industrie-Contact AG (Hamburg, Germany).
Every year PRGN – a global network that now includes 51 agencies serving clients in 53 locations – recognizes its member agencies that generate the most business and business opportunities for other network members with a special prize called the PRGN Business Power Awards. This year the gold trophy for generating the highest volume of business for their PRGN peers went to Industrie-Contact and the silver award for referring the highest number of potential new business within the network was won by Landis Communications Inc.
Gold awards were earned by:
Agency Collaboration: Xenophon Strategies Inc. (Washington D.C., United States)
Agency Communication (self-promotion): cometis AG (Wiesbaden, Germany)
Agency Management in COVID-19: Xenophon Strategies Inc. (Washington D.C., United States)
B2B Communications: Media Profile (Toronto, Canada)
Client Communications in COVID-19: Industrie-Contact AG (Hamburg, Germany)
Communication to Gen Z: CROS (Moscow, Russia)
Community Relations: Landis Communications Inc. (San Francisco, United States)
Consumer Communications – products: OneMulti (Warsaw, Poland)
Consumer Communications – services: Sound Public Relations (Milan, Italy)
Content marketing and SEO: Media Profile (Toronto, Canada)
Crisis Management: Spider Ltd (London, United Kingdom)
Employer branding and internal communication and Internal Events: Free Communication (Bucharest, Romania)
External Events: Sound Public Relations (Milan, Italy)
Financial communications, transactions and investor relations: cometis AG (Wiesbaden, Germany)
Influencer Outreach: Reed Public Relations (Nashville, Tennessee)
Integrated campaigns: CROS (Moscow, Russia)
Pro Bono Work: Three Box Strategic Communications (Dallas, Texas)
Product Launches: Perspective Strategies (Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia)
Public Affairs & Lobbing: Currie (Melbourne, Australia)
Service Launches: Cullen Communications Ltd (Dublin, Ireland)
Social Media Communications: Landis Communications Inc. (San Francisco, United States)
Sustainability/ESG and Corporate Social Responsibility: Landis Communications Inc. (San Francisco, United States)
PRGN member agencies are independent, local, owner-operated public relations and marketing communications firms that share expertise and resources, while providing broad-based comprehensive communications strategies to clients worldwide.
Companies or organizations interested in the services of PRGN’s local agency network can visit its agency directory or contact PRGN’s executive director Gábor Jelinek at gabor.jelinek@prgn.com for more information.
Independent agencies interested in joining the network can visit the member recruitment section of the PRGN website for more information or email its membership chair, David Wills, Media Profile at david.wills@mediaprofile.com
