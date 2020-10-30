Dallas Duo Take Over the Outdoors by Turning Passion into Profit

Miss Pursuit and Dallas Taxidermy Will Brasseux, Dallas Taxidermy Carly Brasseux, Miss Pursuit

Miss Pursuit & Dallas Taxidermy owners & husband and wife team of over 10 years are turning their passion for the outdoors into businesses worth taking note of.

DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, October 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Miss Pursuit (https://misspursuit.com) and Dallas Taxidermy (https://dallastaxidermy.com) owners and husband and wife team of over 10 years, Carly and Will Brasseux, are turning their passion for the outdoors into businesses worth taking note of.

Carly met Will in college at Texas Tech University and quickly learned that he was going to hunt – with or without her. She accompanied Will on weekend hunting trips to ranches, never hunting. Then, the couple found a hunting lease. A few times a year, Carly went to their lease with Will. As they drove around the ranch, looked over a canyon at sunrise, or sat in a blind at sunset, she enjoyed their time together outdoors. They were out of the city, without phone service, and listening to their favorite country music. It was the purest of quality time. Carly stayed in the car, read a book, and found time for quietness and stillness.

Teaching Carly to hunt gave Will a new spark. He coached, answered questions, watched Carly shoot, and searched for arrowheads together. As they continued their outdoor adventures, Will educated Carly on the importance of land and animal conservation, and explained ethical hunting. She learned why wildlife management is necessary and about the carrying capacity of the land. She learned about native and non-native wildlife and the damaging effects of invasive species.

As a city girl who didn’t grow up spending much time outdoors, Carly hunts because she fell in love with an outdoorsman. While her hunting journey started because she wanted to connect with her husband, she found herself through the pursuit.

As Carly’s love for the outdoors grew, Will’s job in corporate America became less than fulfilling and chose to pursue his own adventure – by telling the stories of friends’ and family’s hunts through taxidermy.

New generations of outdoorsmen and women are leading a resurgence of hunting, fishing, conservation, and conscious eating. Expenditures for related items such as taxidermy and camping equipment have experienced a 27-percent uptick, and hunting trip-related expenses increased 15 percent according to a survey by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Will believes in taking a centuries-old craft and bringing unparalleled artistry and service to outdoorsmen in Dallas, Fort Worth, and North Texas. And, while Carly and the Miss Pursuit team are igniting a passion for the outdoors in women through a relatable and engaging approach, the two seem to have found their stride – in the outdoor industry.

With a combined social following of over 48,000, this Dallas duo is one to watch out for.

###

Miss Pursuit

Website (https://misspursuit.com)

Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/misspursuit/)

Twitter (https://twitter.com/MissPursuit_TX)

Pinterest (https://www.pinterest.com/misspursuit/)

Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/MissPursuit/)

LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/64546072)

Dallas Taxidermy

Website (https://dallastaxidermy.com)

Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/willbrasseux