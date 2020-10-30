Additional Delaware Hunting Seasons Open in November

New, Convenient Deer Harvest Report Card Used to Record Harvest

Numerous Delaware hunting seasons open in November, including the popular November deer shotgun season opening Nov. 13.

Deer hunting is allowed on all Sundays through Jan. 31, 2021, using only those hunting methods legal for the respective deer hunting seasons, with more information available from the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control online at de.gov/sundayhunt. Hunters are encouraged to harvest does (female deer) to help manage the size and quality of the deer population.

A convenient Deer Harvest Report Card issued to hunters with their hunting license or License Exempt Number (LEN) is now used to record harvested deer, instead of the paper deer tags vulnerable to damage and loss that were previously attached to deer upon harvest. Hunters need to complete the appropriate section of their Deer Harvest Report Card before the deer is moved from the harvest location and keep the card in their possession. Hunters may obtain a Deer Harvest Report Card by accessing the ePermitting system or by calling 302-739-9918 for assistance. Harvested deer must also be registered within 24 hours of harvest in the ePermitting system or by calling toll free at 855-DEL-HUNT (855-335-4868).

Successful deer hunters who wish to donate venison to those in need are encouraged to participate in Delaware’s Sportsmen Against Hunger Program. Field-dressed deer may be donated at participating butchers or self-serve, walk-in coolers maintained by the DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife, with additional information and participating butcher and cooler locations found online at de.gov/sah. All donated deer will be processed free of charge to the hunter, and the meat will be distributed to participating charitable organizations. Last year, hunters donated 25,406 pounds of venison that provided more than 100,000 meals to Delawareans in need.

In addition to the deer shotgun season, November provides many other popular hunting opportunities, including the second duck season split, opener for sea duck season in the Special Sea Duck Area and the first Canada geese season split.

Hunting season dates opening in November:

Raccoon and opossum (hunt only): Nov. 2 to Feb. 27, 2021*

Red fox (hunt only): Nov. 2 to Feb. 27, 2021

Deer youth/non-ambulatory persons with disabilities: Nov. 7 and Sunday, Nov. 8

Tundra swan (by special permit ONLY): Nov. 11 to Jan. 30, 2021

Deer shotgun: Nov. 13 to 22, including Sundays

Woodcock (first season split): Nov. 23 to 28

Ducks, coots and mergansers (second season split): Nov. 23 to 28

Brant (first season split): Nov. 23 to 28

Sea ducks in Special Sea Duck Area: Nov. 23 to Jan. 30, 2021

Bobwhite quail: Nov. 23 to Jan. 2, 2021

Mourning dove (second season split): Nov. 23 to Jan. 30, 2021

Ring-necked pheasant (male only): Nov. 23 to Feb. 6, 2021

Cottontail rabbit: Nov. 23 to Feb. 27, 2021

Canada geese (first season split): Nov. 25 to 28

*Raccoon and opossum hunting seasons are closed during the November youth/non-ambulatory persons with disabilities and November shotgun deer seasons. Special hunting hours for raccoon and opossum during the December antlerless, January handgun, January shotgun and January muzzleloader deer seasons are 7 p.m. until midnight (reference the hunting and trapping guide for these deer season dates).

Continuing hunting seasons include:

Moorhen, gallinule, sora, Virginia rail, king rail and clapper rail: through Nov. 25

Common snipe: through Nov. 28

Snow goose: through Jan. 30, 2021, and on Feb. 6, 2021

Deer archery and crossbow: through Jan. 31, 2021, including all Sundays

Gray squirrel: through Feb. 6, 2021 (closed during November deer shotgun season)

Coyote (hunting): through Feb. 27, 2021

Crows: through March 27, 2021, and June 24 to 26, 2021 (Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays only)

Groundhog: through June 30, 2021

The DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife offers many hunting opportunities on state wildlife areas. For more information, including wildlife area maps and rules, visit de.gov/hunting.

A Delaware hunting license or LEN is required to hunt, and most waterfowl hunters require a Delaware waterfowl stamp and a federal migratory bird (duck) stamp. All migratory game bird hunters except crow hunters, including duck, goose and dove hunters, also need a free Federal Harvest Information Program (HIP) number, which can be obtained through the ePermitting system or by calling toll-free 855-DEL-HUNT (855-335-4868). If using the ePermitting system, hunters should either create a profile or use the “Quick Hunting Registration” option.

Registered motor vehicles used to access designated wildlife areas owned or managed by the DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife are required to display a Conservation Access Pass (CAP). Hunters can opt to receive one free annual CAP with the purchase of any Delaware hunting license. To obtain a CAP, hunters will need the registration card for the vehicle to which the pass will be assigned.

Delaware hunting licenses, Delaware waterfowl stamps and Conservation Access Passes can be purchased online at de.gov/hunting or from hunting license agents statewide. New this year, hunters obtaining a LEN should create a profile using the ePermitting system or at a hunting license agent. Federal migratory bird (duck) stamps are available for purchase at U.S. Post Offices, Bombay Hook and Prime Hook national wildlife refuges and online.

More information on hunting seasons and wildlife areas is available in the 2020/2021 Delaware Hunting & Trapping Guide or by calling the DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife’s Wildlife section at 302-739-9912. More information on hunting licenses, the state waterfowl stamp and the Conservation Access Pass is available de.gov/hunting or by calling the DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife’s Recreational Licensing office at 302-739-9918.

Media Contacts: Joanna Wilson, joanna.wilson@delaware.gov; Michael Globetti, michael.globetti@delaware.gov

