Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections Provides Vote-by-Mail Return and Ballot Tracking Information
Over 340,000 Vote-by-Mail ballots have been returned by Palm Beach County votersPALM BEACH COUNTY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections Wendy Sartory Link provides Vote-by-Mail instruction and ballot tracking information as ballot returns continue to rise. Palm Beach County voters have returned over 340,000 ballots as of today.
Wendy Sartory Link provides the following Vote-by-Mail return and ballot tracking information:
How to return you Vote-by-Mail ballot:
* We are encouraging voters to utilize our secure drop boxes to return their mail ballot at this time. Mail ballots must arrive at our office by 7:00 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, November 3rd.
* Drop it off at any of the 29 secure Vote-by-Mail ballot drop off locations countywide through November 1st.
* Drop it off at any of our 4 secure drop boxes through Election Day, Tuesday, November 3rd at our three branch offices until 5:00 p.m. or our main office until 7:00 p.m.
The deadline for our main office to receive your Vote-by-Mail ballot is 7:00 p.m. November 3rd. We are encouraging voters to use our secure drop boxes to ensure delivery.
Interested in learning more about our many secure drop box locations? Visit us at www.pbcelections.org.
How to track your Vote-by-Mail ballot:
You can track your mail ballot from the time you request it to the time we receive it by entering your voter information at www.pbcelections.org/Voters/My-Status.
Please note that once your ballot is received by our office, we process it to ensure there are no signature issues. If your ballot tracker indicates "Received" in BLUE, you are all set and your vote will count on Election Day. If your tracker indicates "Received" in RED, your ballot has issues. If this occurs, there will be an alert on the tracker indicating what steps need to be taken to address those issues. Our office will work to contact you.
For more information, please visit www.pbcelections.org.
Early Voting is Monday, October 19th - Sunday, November 1st from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Election Day is Tuesday, November 3rd from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
For more frequent updates, please connect with us on Facebook.
For more information, please visit www.pbcelections.org.
Judy Lamey
Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections
+1 561-656-6200
email us here