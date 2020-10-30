A Poignant End
Author Astrida B. Stahnke's final entry into her trilogy, How Long Is Exile?: BOOK3: The Long Road Home closes out the story of protagonist Milda Bērziņa-Arājs. With her daughter, her beloved partner she met in Book 2, and the swan song of the Soviet Union on the horizon, Milda's tale would go through the last few twists and turns on her long road home. And along the way, she finds herself in the midst of critical moments in the history of not just the Latvians, but humanity as a whole.
It mirrors the experiences of Astrida herself, as the author was also part of the Latvian diaspora. Milda’s journey is a reflection of her own trials and tribulations during the Second World War, which changed her teenage years forever. Astrida, who was born and raised in Latvia, witnessed first-hand the events that led up to the diaspora of her people. She found herself in exile along with everyone she loved and cared about when the conflict of Russia and Germany reached her doorstep in the latter parts of 1944.
The final book shows Milda finally having more control of her life, as it is revealed to the reader that she, her daughter Ilga, and partner Peteris are all going to embark on crucial journeys. With the fall of the Soviet Union and with it, the Iron Curtain being peeled back, a road back to Latvia is revealed to Milda, and her life-journey is set to come full-circle, bringing the reader along for the ride.
The closing chapters of Astrida’s trilogy brings the reader through the highs and lows of not just Milda’s journey, but the Latvian people’s struggles as well, and brings a poignant end to the tale that spans decades. It is a must read for everyone who loves history and the strength of the human spirit in the midst of adversity.
