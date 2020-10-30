Wellness Dental & Implant Centers Consist of the Best Dentist Professionals at a VIP Center

Wellness Dental & Implant Centers announced today a new Easy Payment Program for patients in need of dental implants and All-on-4 Implant Denture procedures

CHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wellness Dental was founded in 2016 to provide patients with affordable dental implant options, with an innovative all-in-one treatment facility for to replace traditional denture options. This concept offers patients a collaborative approach offering free consultations including 3D X-Rays to personalize treatment plans all under one roof.

"The mission of Wellness Dental & Implant Centers is to provide patients with affordable dental implants solutions to provide better oral healthcare," said Kenny Gerace DDS, Prosthodontist at Wellness Dental & Implant Centers. "Patients with missing teeth often settle for a denture, which although is an alternative treatment option is not the ideal for natural teeth. The team within the Wellness Dental practices provide affordable clinical treatment options that other practices are unable to offer in order to improve the satisfaction and quality of life for people with missing or failing teeth."

Wellness Dental & Implant Centers in Chandler provides a comprehensive approach to their patient’s treatment options. The Wellness Dental’s Chandler practice is open Monday through Friday with private appointments available on Saturdays.

Wellness Dental will provide a special program for senior citizens offering discounts on dental bridges, dentures, implant dentures, and All-on-4 dental implants procedures in an effort to inform the public of the dental treatment options that are available to them and make the procedures more affordable to improve a patient's quality of life.

About Wellness Dental & Implant Centers

Wellness Dental & Implant Centers are locally owned and operated by licensed dentists and are Arizona’s exclusive Click-Tight dental implant provider. They focus exclusively on dental implants and offer patients a custom solution for their dental needs.

Visit us today and see why Wellness Dental & Implant Centers earned Arizona’s top dentist award three consecutive years. To schedule a free dental consultation, call today, or book online!

