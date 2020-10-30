Global Hair Care Product Market 2020 Segmentation, Demand, Growth, Trend, Opportunity and Forecast to 2026

“Hair Care Product - Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2026”

Summary:

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Hair Care Product - Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2026” To Its Research Database.

Overview

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Hair Care Products estimated at US$91.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$102.9 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 1.7% over the analysis period 2020-2026. Shampoo, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.1% CAGR and reach US$61.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Hair Color segment is readjusted to a revised 1.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $24.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.4% CAGR

The Hair Care Products market in the U.S. is estimated at US$24.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$19.8 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 3.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2026. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.2% and 1.2% respectively over the 2020-2026 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.6% CAGR.

In the global Conditioner segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 0.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$10.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$11.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$13.7 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 1.6% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 18th edition of our report. The 597-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Based on regional and country-level analysis, the Hair Care Product market has been segmented as follows:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Hair Care Product market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.

The key players covered in this study

Henkel Corporation

Procter Gamble

L'Oreal

Unilever

Revelon

Avon Products

Aveda

Neutrogena

Amka Products(Pty)

Combe Incorporated

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

4 Hair Care Product Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

5 Hair Care Product Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

6 North America

7 Europe

8 China

9 Japan

10 Southeast Asia

11Key Players Profiles

12Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions

