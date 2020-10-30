Holding on to Hope
Two Latvian women’s struggle to survive a World War II tragedyCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The second book in the trilogy of author Astrida B. Stahnke, How Long Is Exile?: BOOK2: Out of the Ruins of Germany goes to the teenage years of Milda Bērziņa-Arājs. It tells not only of Milda’s story, but of her Aunt Alma’s, who acted as her guardian when both of them escaped the ravages of war happening in their native Latvia. It follows the two refugees as they go west, where they cross borders and try to live normal lives.
As someone who has undergone the Latvian diaspora herself, Astrida used her own experiences during World War II and infused it into her trilogy story. A native of Latvia, Astrida was living the typical life of a Latvian teenager during the 1940s, when World War II arrived at her country’s borders. She was witness to the conflict between Germany and Russia, which resulted in her escaping her home and her country along with other refugees on October 8, 1944.
In this installment, the reader gets to experience the journey of both Milda and Alma outside of Latvia between 1944 and 1945. As both women try to restore some semblance of a normal life, one event after another unfold, shaking up their lives before they finally achieve a sort of peace. The reader will go through a plethora of emotions, always hoping that the next crucial moment would finally be the true happy ending Milda deserves.
This second book does an amazing job continuing the chronicle of Milda’s life, never losing hope despite facing all the odds. This is a must read, along with the rest of the trilogy, and promises to be one of the greatest interpretations of refugee life during the Second World War.
