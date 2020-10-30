Oil and Gas Pipeline and Transportation Automation Market Type, Application, Specification, Technology and Forecast 2026

“Oil and Gas Pipeline and Transportation Automation - Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2026”

Overview

Global Oil and Gas Pipeline and Transportation Automation Market: About this market

The oil and gas pipeline and transportation automation market analysis considers sales from pipeline and LNG and terminal applications. Our study also finds the sales of oil and gas pipeline and transportation automation in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2019, the pipeline segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as high reliability and safe operations will play a significant role in the pipeline segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global oil and gas pipeline and transportation automation market report looks at factors such as expansion of oil terminals, benefits of pipelines over other modes of oil and gas transportation, and new exploration policies. However, increased use of alternative energy sources, technical challenges, and high cost associated with maintenance of pipeline and transportation infrastructure may hamper the growth of the oil and gas pipeline and transportation automation industry over the forecast period.

Oil terminals support the oil and gas supply chain by storing crude oil and petroleum products. Moreover, they serve as centers for oil and gas transportation. Globally, the rising energy demand has resulted in the increase in new oil terminal and pipeline constructions (including oil and gas pipeline and transportation automation), especially in APAC and Africa, where the continuous need for energy is demanding new oil and gas infrastructure. For instance, Saudi Aramco has already constructed the Muajjiz oil terminal with a holding capacity of 15 million barrels per day. This expansion of oil terminals will lead to the expansion of the global oil and gas pipeline and transportation automation market at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Supervisory Control And Data Acquisition

Distributed Control System (DCS)

Programmable Logic Controllers (PLCs)

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Oil Industry

Natural Gas Industry

Other

Based on regional and country-level analysis, the Oil and Gas Pipeline and Transportation Automation market has been segmented as follows:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Oil and Gas Pipeline and Transportation Automation market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.

The key players covered in this study

ABB

Emerson Electric

Honeywell

Rockwell Automation

Siemens

Yokogawa Electric

