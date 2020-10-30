Decorative Paints & Coatings Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2020 – 2026
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, October 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Introduction
“Decorative Paints & Coatings Market”
Decorative Paints & Coatings market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Decorative Paints & Coatings market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
Key Players of Global Decorative Paints & Coatings Market =>
• PPG INDUSTRIES INC.
• AKZONOBEL N.V.
• THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY
• ASIAN PAINTS LIMITED
• MASCO CORPORATION
• DAW SE
• DULUXGROUP LTD
• JOTUN A/S
• KANSAI PAINTS
• NIPPON PAINTS CO. LTD
• BASF COATINGS GMBH
• BENJAMIN MOORE & CO. INC.
• BERGER PAINTS INDIA LTD.
• CROMOLOGY (FORMERLY MATERIS PAINT)
• DIAMOND VOGEL
• DUNN EDWARDS
• FUJIKURA KASEI CO. LTD.
• HEMPEL A/S
• KC CORPORATION LTD
• NATIONAL PAINTS FACTORIES CO.
• NOROO PAINT CO. LTD
• PINTUCO S. A.
• RING INTERNATIONAL HOLDING
• SK KAKEN
• TIKKURILA OYJ
Segment by Type, the Decorative Paints & Coatings market is segmented into
Propylene
Alkyd
Polyurethane (PU)
Other
Segment by Application, the Decorative Paints & Coatings market is segmented into
Residential
Business
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Decorative Paints & Coatings market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Decorative Paints & Coatings market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and Decorative Paints & Coatings Market Share Analysis
Decorative Paints & Coatings market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Decorative Paints & Coatings business, the date to enter into the Decorative Paints & Coatings market, Decorative Paints & Coatings product introduction, recent developments, etc.
Major Key Points of Global Decorative Paints & Coatings Market
1 Study Coverage
2 Executive Summary
3 Global Decorative Paints & Coatings Competitor Landscape by Players
4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)
6 Japan by Players, Type and Application
12 Company Profiles
