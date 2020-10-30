Westminster Barracks / Domestic Assault & Interference with Access to Emergency Services
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B105050
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Miller
STATION: WESTMINSTER
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 10/20/20 0005 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Running Bear Campground Weathersfield, VT
ACCUSED: Daniel Barry
AGE: 48
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Weathersfield, VT
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Interference with Access to Emergency Services
VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On October 30, 2020, The Vermont State Police – Westminster responded to a family disturbance at the Running Bear Campground. Upon investigation Troopers determined that Daniel Barry was involved in domestic assault with a household member. He was arrested and transported to the Westminster barracks for processing. He was lodged at the Southern State Correctional Facility and ordered held until sober. He was issued a citation to appear in Windsor County Superior Court on 10-30-20 at 1230.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE / TIME: 10-30-20 / 1230 hours
COURT: Windsor County Superior Court
LODGED: Yes LOCATION: Southern State
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.