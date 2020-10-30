Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Westminster Barracks / Domestic Assault & Interference with Access to Emergency Services

 

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20B105050

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Miller                           

STATION: WESTMINSTER                   

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 10/20/20 0005 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Running Bear Campground Weathersfield, VT  

 

ACCUSED:  Daniel Barry

AGE: 48

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Weathersfield, VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Interference with Access to Emergency Services

 

 VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:  On October 30, 2020, The Vermont State Police – Westminster responded to a family disturbance at the Running Bear Campground. Upon investigation Troopers determined that Daniel Barry was involved in domestic assault with a household member. He was arrested and transported to the Westminster barracks for processing. He was lodged at the Southern State Correctional Facility and ordered held until sober. He was issued a citation to appear in Windsor County Superior Court on 10-30-20 at 1230.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE / TIME:   10-30-20  / 1230 hours      

COURT:  Windsor County Superior Court

LODGED:  Yes   LOCATION: Southern State

BAIL:  N/A

MUG SHOT: No

            

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

