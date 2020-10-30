Westminster Barracks / Domestic Assault & Interference with Access to Emergency Services

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B105050

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Miller

STATION: WESTMINSTER

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 10/20/20 0005 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Running Bear Campground Weathersfield, VT

ACCUSED: Daniel Barry

AGE: 48

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Weathersfield, VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Interference with Access to Emergency Services

VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On October 30, 2020, The Vermont State Police – Westminster responded to a family disturbance at the Running Bear Campground. Upon investigation Troopers determined that Daniel Barry was involved in domestic assault with a household member. He was arrested and transported to the Westminster barracks for processing. He was lodged at the Southern State Correctional Facility and ordered held until sober. He was issued a citation to appear in Windsor County Superior Court on 10-30-20 at 1230.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE / TIME: 10-30-20 / 1230 hours

COURT: Windsor County Superior Court

LODGED: Yes LOCATION: Southern State

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.