Anti Money Laundering (AML) Software Market 2020, Global Trends, Opportunity and Growth Analysis Forecast by 2025

A New Market Study, titled “Anti Money Laundering (AML) Software Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, October 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary

A New Market Study, titled “Anti Money Laundering (AML) Software Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

The industry’s leading manufacturers are Oracle, Thomson Reuters and Fiserv, which accounted for 11.82%, 10.54% and 7.53% of revenue in 2019.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software market in 2020.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by each application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

The following players are covered in this report:

Oracle

Thomson Reuters

Fiserv

SAS

FIS (SunGard)

Experian

ACI Worldwide

Fico

Banker’s Toolbox

Nice Actimize

CS&S

Verafin

EastNets

AML360

Aquilan

AML Partners

Truth Technologies

Accuity (Safe Banking Systems)

BAE Systems

Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software Breakdown Data by Type

Cloud-based

On-premise

Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software Breakdown Data by Application

Tier 1 Financial Institution

Tier 2 Financial Institution

Tier 3 Financial Institution

Tier 4 Financial Institution

This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software industry.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software market in terms of revenue.

Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. For this version of the report, the segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by each application segment in terms of revenue and forecast by each type segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The report offers an exhaustive geographical analysis of the global Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software market, covering important regions, viz, North America, Europe and China. It also covers key countries (regions), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/5272113-covid-19-impact-on-global-anti-money-laundering

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Cloud-based

1.4.3 On-premise

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Tier 1 Financial Institution

1.5.3 Tier 2 Financial Institution

1.5.4 Tier 3 Financial Institution

1.5.5 Tier 4 Financial Institution

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software Industry

1.6.1.1 Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

….

9 Key Players Profiles

9.1 Oracle

9.1.1 Oracle Company Details

9.1.2 Oracle Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

9.1.3 Oracle Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software Introduction

9.1.4 Oracle Revenue in Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software Business (2015-2020))

9.1.5 Oracle Recent Development

9.2 Thomson Reuters

9.2.1 Thomson Reuters Company Details

9.2.2 Thomson Reuters Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

9.2.3 Thomson Reuters Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software Introduction

9.2.4 Thomson Reuters Revenue in Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software Business (2015-2020)

9.2.5 Thomson Reuters Recent Development

9.3 Fiserv

9.3.1 Fiserv Company Details

9.3.2 Fiserv Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

9.3.3 Fiserv Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software Introduction

9.3.4 Fiserv Revenue in Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software Business (2015-2020)

9.3.5 Fiserv Recent Development

9.4 SAS

9.4.1 SAS Company Details

9.4.2 SAS Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

9.4.3 SAS Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software Introduction

9.4.4 SAS Revenue in Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software Business (2015-2020)

9.4.5 SAS Recent Development

9.5 FIS (SunGard)

9.5.1 FIS (SunGard) Company Details

9.5.2 FIS (SunGard) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

9.5.3 FIS (SunGard) Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software Introduction

9.5.4 FIS (SunGard) Revenue in Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software Business (2015-2020)

9.5.5 FIS (SunGard) Recent Development

9.6 Experian

9.6.1 Experian Company Details

9.6.2 Experian Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

9.6.3 Experian Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software Introduction

9.6.4 Experian Revenue in Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software Business (2015-2020)

9.6.5 Experian Recent Development

9.7 ACI Worldwide

9.7.1 ACI Worldwide Company Details

9.7.2 ACI Worldwide Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

9.7.3 ACI Worldwide Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software Introduction

9.7.4 ACI Worldwide Revenue in Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software Business (2015-2020)

9.7.5 ACI Worldwide Recent Development

9.8 Fico

9.9 Banker’s Toolbox

9.10 Nice Actimize

9.11 CS&S

9.12 Verafin

9.13 EastNets

9.14 AML360

9.15 Aquilan

9.16 AML Partners

9.17 Truth Technologies

9.18 Accuity (Safe Banking Systems)

9.19 BAE Systems

Continued….

At Any Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/5272113-covid-19-impact-on-global-anti-money-laundering

Contact Us: sales@wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US); Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)