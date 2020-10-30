Today is the Last Day of Early Voting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Time is running out for Tennesseans planning to vote early in the Nov. 3 presidential election. Early voting ends today, Thursday, Oct. 29.

“State and local election officials have done a fantastic job of running early voting in a safe, sensible and responsible manner. I hope Tennesseans will take advantage of their efforts by voting early,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett.

Tennessee voters can find their polling times, locations, sample ballots and more with the GoVoteTN app or online at GoVoteTN.com. Download the GoVoteTN app for free in the App Store or Google Play.

Voters must bring valid photo identification with them to the polls. A Tennessee driver's license or photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, by Tennessee state government or by the federal government is acceptable even if it is expired. College student IDs are not acceptable. For more information about what types of ID are acceptable, visit sos.tn.gov or call toll free 1-877-850-4959.

Tennesseans are encouraged to wear a face covering and maintain a six-foot distance from poll officials and other voters. Voters should expect to see signs with further safety instructions at their polling location. All poll officials will be wearing face coverings and are trained in social distancing measures.

For election updates, follow the Secretary of State’s social media channels Twitter: @SecTreHargett, Facebook: Tennessee Secretary of State and Instagram: @tnsecofstate.

For questions about early voting in Tennessee, go to GoVoteTN.com or call the Division of Elections toll-free at 1-877-850-4959.