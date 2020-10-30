Early and Absentee Voting Turnout Tops 2.1 Million

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – By the close of polls on Wednesday, Oct. 28, the 13th day of early voting for the Nov. 3 presidential election, 2,109,156 voters cast their ballot early or absentee by-mail.

Statewide, this is a 38 percent increase of early in-person and absentee by-mail votes cast compared to 2016, with each county reporting higher numbers than ever before.

“These record numbers demonstrate Tennessee voter’s confidence in the safe, sensible and responsible administration of this election,” said Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “County elections officials are doing a great job helping voters have a smooth voting experience.”

Thursday, Oct. 29, is the final day of early voting. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Voters can find their early voting and Election Day hours, polling locations and more with the GoVoteTN app or online at GoVoteTN.com. The GoVoteTN app is free to download in the App Store or Google Play.

Tennessee voters will need to bring valid photo identification to the polls. A Tennessee driver license or photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, Tennessee state government or the federal government are acceptable even if they are expired. College student IDs are not acceptable. More information about what types of ID are acceptable can be found on sos.tn.gov or by calling toll free 1-877-850-4959.

While visiting the polls, Tennesseans are encouraged to wear a face covering and maintaining a six-foot distance from poll officials and other voters.

For early voting turnout updates, follow the Secretary of State’s social media channels Twitter: @SecTreHargett, Facebook: Tennessee Secretary of State and Instagram: @tnsecofstate.

For more information about early voting in Tennessee, go to GoVoteTN.com or call the Division of Elections toll-free at 1-877-850-4959.