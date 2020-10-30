Edible Startup Summit happening Nov. 9-10

Registration is now open for the Edible Startup Summit 2020, scheduled for Monday, Nov. 9 and Tuesday, Nov. 10. The entire event will be held virtually, and the cost to attend is only $25.

The Edible Startup Summit is a two-day training program offering food business startups and entrepreneurs the information, connections and resources they need to launch and sustain their businesses.

Attendees can hear from successful food entrepreneurs and business development experts in sessions on food sector trends, product development, business planning, financing and more. The summit also includes regional networking events to help entrepreneurs build connections with each other.

The Edible Startup Summit is organized by Dane County UW-Extension and the UW-Madison Extension Food Systems Program. Interested attendees can register here.