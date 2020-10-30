Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,199 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,414 in the last 365 days.

Edible Startup Summit happening Nov. 9-10

Registration is now open for the Edible Startup Summit 2020, scheduled for Monday, Nov. 9 and Tuesday, Nov. 10. The entire event will be held virtually, and the cost to attend is only $25.

The Edible Startup Summit is a two-day training program offering food business startups and entrepreneurs the information, connections and resources they need to launch and sustain their businesses.

Attendees can hear from successful food entrepreneurs and business development experts in sessions on food sector trends, product development, business planning, financing and more. The summit also includes regional networking events to help entrepreneurs build connections with each other.

The Edible Startup Summit is organized by Dane County UW-Extension and the UW-Madison Extension Food Systems Program. Interested attendees can register here.

You just read:

Edible Startup Summit happening Nov. 9-10

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.