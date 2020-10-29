Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,212 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,410 in the last 365 days.

UPDATE: Death Investigations in Marinette County

MARINETTE, Wis. – Two deaths occurred in Goodman, Wis. on the evening of Friday, October 23, 2020. The first death is being investigated by the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office as a homicide. The second death is being investigated by the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) as an officer involved shooting resulting in a death (OID).

 

This incident was an isolated incident, is contained, and the public is not at risk.

 

Around 5:00 p.m. on Friday, October 23, 2020, the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a possible homicide and location of a suspect at a residence in Goodman, Wis. Law enforcement responded to the residence and the suspect fled the home by vehicle. In the home was one male victim, Richard Gibbs, age 62 of Milwaukee, deceased. Law enforcement followed the fleeing suspect as he fled the home. The vehicle came to a stop, the individual exited the vehicle and pointed a firearm at law enforcement. Law enforcement fired at and struck the individual. The individual, John Lipski, age 62 of Milwaukee, succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

 

Law enforcement have confirmed that Mr. Gibbs and Mr. Lipski were known to each other. Mr Gibbs died of a gunshot wound, and Mr. Lipski did perpetrate the murder of Mr. Gibbs.

 

No law enforcement personnel were injured during the incident.

 

The involved law enforcement from the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office have been placed on administrative assignment, per department policy. The involved officers are:

  • Lieutenant Barry Degnitz, 27 years in law enforcement
  • Deputy Sheriff Jesse Parker, 19 years in law enforcement
  • Deputy Sheriff Patrick Callahan, 4 years in law enforcement
  • Deputy Sheriff Dave Oginski, 15 years in law enforcement
  • Deputy Sheriff Steve Schmidt, 12 years in law enforcement

 

The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of the first deceased male.

 

DCI is investigating the officer involved shooting that resulted in the death of the second deceased male. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation. DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Marinette County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

 

Also assisting in these investigations are Marinette County District Attorney, Marinette County Medical Examiner, Goodman Fire and Rescue, Florence County Sheriff’s Office, Forest County Sheriff’s Office, Marinette Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, DOJ Office of Crime Victim Services, and the Wisconsin State Crime Laboratories.

 

The investigations are ongoing and no further information is currently available. Further information will be released when it becomes available.

 

Please direct all media inquiries to Wisconsin DOJ.

You just read:

UPDATE: Death Investigations in Marinette County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.