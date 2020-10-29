Statement by Senator Singleton Re: Senate Approval of Burlington County Superior Court Nominees

Trenton -The following is a statement by Senator Troy Singleton regarding the three Burlington County Superior Court nominees approved by the Senate today:

“As State Senator of the 7th Legislative District here in Burlington County, one of the greatest honors and most important roles I have is playing a part in the selection of who will serve in our state’s Judiciary. I have made a great effort to put forth a diverse group of judicial nominees that are not only knowledgeable, impartial, and experienced, but have an aptitude for public service. Thus far, these include Superior Court Judge Eric Fikry, who is Asian-American, as well as three African-American women –Superior Court Judge Lisa James-Beavers and Administrative Law Judges Kim Belin and Joan Burke.

“The three candidates approved by the Senate today are a continuation of our commitment to selecting candidates who demonstrate both the excellence and temperament required of our Superior Court. Burlington County has no shortage of keen legal minds – best evidenced by the selection of our very own Fabiana Pierre-Louis as the next Supreme Court Justice – and I know that Sander Friedman, Craig Ambrose, and Mary Ann O’Brien will be outstanding additions to the Judiciary.”