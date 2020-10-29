PSD Reminds Consumers They Can Get Help with Their Internet Bill

If you need help with paying your internet charges, you may be eligible for a grant from the Vermont COVID-19 Temporary Broadband Subsidy Program (TBS). The program is available to Vermont residential broadband customers who have experienced economic hardship because of income loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

To date, only 750 applicants have received benefits under the TBS; many more Vermonters are eligible and are encouraged to apply for the program. Applicants are eligible for a credit worth up to $40 per month on their broadband bills for the period March 1 – December 30, 2020.

For more information, please visit the Department’s TBS webpage. Hurry, time is running out. Residents have until November 30, 2020 to apply for funding, which can be awarded retroactive to March 1, 2020 to cover unpaid broadband bills.