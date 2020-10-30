Safe Harbor CPAs Announces New Post on Identifying a San Francisco Tax Advisor
The firm is announcing a new post on the need for businesses and high income individuals to identify a tax advisor in the current tumultuous environment.
Complexity is the heart of tax regulation," explained Chun Wong, Managing Partner at Safe Harbor LLP.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Safe Harbor LLP, a San Francisco CPA firm focused on high net-worth individuals and Bay Area businesses at http://www.safeharborcpa.com/, is proud to announce a new post on the importance of finding a tax advisor in the current tumultuous environment. The current situation is more complex than ever, given temporary changes in state and federal laws as well as international tax laws for those businesses and high income persons who confront international tax issues.
"Complexity is the heart of tax regulation," explained Chun Wong, Managing Partner at Safe Harbor LLP. "The current situation has created both opportunities and dangers for San Francisco businesses and high net worth individuals. Our new post explains that the important thing to get done is to identify a tax advisor who can customize one's tax strategy."
To view the newly updated content on finding a tax advisor in San Francisco, interested persons should visit https://www.safeharborcpa.com/when-it-comes-to-taxes-you-can-choose-a-professional-tax-advisor-or-an-amateur/. The post explains that many "amateurs" have opinions on changes in the tax code, but that a savvy business or individual will immediately begin to find a professional tax advisor. A seasoned tax expert can analyze the income and assets of the individual or business and then provide a customized plan to minimize taxes. Indeed, the current situation has created some exciting opportunities for tax savings if one knows where to look. Indeed, persons who want to learn more can visit the information page on tax advisor services at https://www.safeharborcpa.com/tax-advisor/. The reality is that a seasoned tax professional can find opportunities in the tax code and thus minimize the tax bite.
TAX ADVISORS FOR BUSINESSES AND HIGH INCOME INDIVIDUALS
Here is the background on this release. The Pandemic has changed the business and income reality for nearly every business in San Francisco. This is even more true for persons or businesses whose business income has fluctuated during this difficult year. The Pandemic has dramatically impacted business revenues, consumer demand, hiring patterns, workplace procedures and many other aspects of international business. In addition, many San Francisco businesses that straddle more than one country face complex tax environments. According to the newly released content, the savvy business owner is seeking out tax advisors who understand the new environment and thus can take advantage of tax changes and thus minimize the tax bill.
ABOUT SAFE HARBOR LLP – A PROFESSIONAL CPA FIRM IN SAN FRANCISCO
Safe Harbor LLP (http://www.safeharborcpa.com) is a CPA firm that specializes in accounting and tax services for individuals and businesses throughout the San Francisco Bay Area and greater California. Safe Harbor CPAs help both individuals and businesses with tax preparation, IRS audit defense, and audited financial statements. The firm prides itself on friendly yet professional service and utilizes state-of-the-art Internet technology to provide quality customer service.
