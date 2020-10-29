FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE October 29, 2020

Independent Review Team Seeks Family Comments Independent Review Team Seeks Family Comments

JEFFERSON CITY – As an independent, external review team continues to examine operations related to COVID-19 in the Missouri Veterans Commission’s seven Veterans Homes, a dedicated call-in line has been established for family members of residents in the homes.

The call-in number is (314) 552-6665 and is for veterans’ family members only. The call-in line will be open through Nov. 4, 2020 only.

Family members who wish to share information with the independent review team from Armstrong Teasdale should call and speak with Brian Kaveney. Like the review itself, the call-in line is independent of the Missouri Veterans Commission and all comments related to COVID-19 from residents’ family members are welcome.

On Oct. 2, Governor Mike Parson ordered the Missouri Veterans Commission to conduct an independent, external review of all seven Missouri Veterans Homes and their COVID-19 operations to assess their performance and to identify steps to improve management and prevent further COVID-19 transmission. The review began Oct. 12.

The Missouri Veterans Commission, a division of the Department of Public Safety, operates seven State Veterans Homes, five State Veterans Cemeteries, and the Veterans Services Program. The Commission is committed to honoring and serving Missouri’s veterans whose dedication and sacrifices have preserved our nation and its freedoms. One mission, serving Veterans. For more information about the Missouri Veterans Commission programs, call (573) 751-3779, online at http://www.mvc.dps.mo.gov, or facebook.com/MissouriVeteransCommission.

###

For more information, call 573-508-9194 or e-mail