Prestarrs Announced To Offer Big Discounts On All Winter Jackets In November

The owners of Prestarrs announced that they will offer big discounts on all products come November 2020.

HONG KONG, CHINA, October 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prestarrs, an online store having its forte in cheap fashionable dresses, recently set afloat its biggest offer of the year. The owners told the press that they are about to offer big discounts on trench coats for women and other winter garments during the month of November this year. They expressed that November 1st will mark the beginning of the pre-festival shopping season as from that date till 10th of the same month buyers will be able to get huge discount on all products.

One of the top executives of the online store said that the Summer Sales of their company was a runaway hit and they actually made a huge profit in April this year. “We were overwhelmed to see the response from our buyers and we wanted to target the festive season to make even more profit. The decision of announcing big discounts has been unanimously taken by our top management. We will now emphasize web promotion and marketing”, the executive said.

Another top executive said that the women's jackets and coats under 50 USD are in high demand now. “It seems that the products in this category are the preferred choice of our buyers. Our best designers have designed these affordable winter dresses and we believe that these will sell more in November. We will bring more exciting offers as we draw close to the festive season”, he said during the press conference in Central California.

The owners of the ecommerce store revealed that their manufacturing and operational base is in Deal, Kent, United Kingdom. They said that they use state-of-the-art machinery and have reduced manufacturing costs in many other ways to keep the production costs low. They also added that Prestarrs is already a much reputable wholesaler of modest winter garments in North Europe.

"We are primarily a wholesaler of fashionable dresses. However, we gradually realized that we should enter the retail market and we started to expand our business. At this moment, Prestarrs is both a retailer and a wholesaler of fashionable dresses", said the CEO of the company.

