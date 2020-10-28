Attorney General Josh Stein Releases Statement on Eviction Moratorium Executive Order

For Immediate Release: Wednesday, October 28, 2020

Contact: Laura Brewer (919) 716-6484

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein today joined Gov. Roy Cooper and the Council of State in requiring a moratorium on evictions through Dec. 31, 2020. Below is his statement:

“Too many North Carolinians are struggling to pay their bills because they’ve lost their jobs through no fault of their own. We simply can’t have widespread evictions during a pandemic. Too many more people would die. That’s why I support the Executive Order. But it would be fairer if the costs were shared, not born exclusively by landlords. That’s squarely the fault of the U.S. Senate. It’s shameful that Senators have refused to pass another relief bill that includes rental assistance.”

###