Attorney General Jeff Jackson Announces New Criminal Justice Standards Division Director

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Tuesday, April 28, 2026

Contact: comms@ncdoj.gov

919-538-2809

Raleigh— Attorney General Jeff Jackson today announced that Eric Preddy is the new Director of the North Carolina Criminal Justice Education and Training Standards Division. Attorney General Jackson selected Preddy on the recommendation of the North Carolina Criminal Justice Education and Training Standards Commission.

“Director Preddy’s nearly 30 years of law enforcement experience in North Carolina makes him the perfect fit for this job,” said Attorney General Jeff Jackson. “He is committed to continuing to provide exceptional work to our law enforcement agencies across the state, and I am very grateful to have him stepping into this new role.”

“I am honored by the trust placed in me by Attorney General Jackson and the members of the Commission,” said Criminal Justice Standards Division Director Eric Preddy. “I look forward to working closely with our criminal justice partners across the state to uphold strong, consistent standards that serve both the profession and people of North Carolina.”

“On behalf of the North Carolina Criminal Justice Training and Standards Commission, we are thrilled to have Eric Preddy in this vitally important role,” said Chris Blue, Chair of the North Carolina Criminal Justice Education Training and Standards Commission. “Eric blew us away during the selection process and it is clear that he is well-qualified and ready to get started. We look forward to supporting him in his efforts to serve the men and women of North Carolina law enforcement.”

Director Preddy has been with the Criminal Justice Standards Division since 2024. He previously served as an investigator with the Division, where he advised police chiefs, executives, and other authorities on criminal justice standards, compliance, regulations, and more.

Before joining the CJ Standards Division, he was a captain with the Morrisville Police Department. He previously served in the Raleigh Police Department and the Durham Police Department. He holds a PhD in Occupational and Technical Studies from Old Dominion University.

In his new role, Director Preddy will lead the Criminal Justice Standards Division, which is in charge of administering the North Carolina Criminal Justice Education and Training Standards Commission’s mandatory certification and training programs for law enforcement.

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