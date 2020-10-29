Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Avid Collector Announces His Search For Original Günther Kieser Jimi Hendrix 1969 Concert Posters.

vintage rock poster logo

1969 jimi hendrix cologne gunther kieser concert poster

1969 Jimi Hendrix Cologne Gunther Kieser concert poster

Avid collector, Andrew Hawley, announces his search for original Günther Kieser Jimi Hendrix 1969 "Medusa Head" concert posters. 

Kieser's "Medusa Head" image of Hendrix is probably the most enduring in rock concert poster history.”
— Andrew Hawley

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avid collector, Andrew Hawley, announces his search for original Gunther Kieser Jimi Hendrix 1969 "Medusa Head" concert posters. According to Hawley, "Two great artists met in Germany in early 1969. One a virtuoso guitarist named Jimi Hendrix, and the other was Germany's foremost graphic artist Günther Kieser. Hendrix became the most influential electric guitarists in the history of rock n' roll music. Kieser produced a tour blank for Hendrix's 1969 German tour and his "Medusa Head" image of Hendrix is probably the most enduring in rock concert poster history."

 Hawley adds, "Kieser is considered one of the most influential designers of jazz and rock posters. Many of his concert iconic posters became fixtures in the music scene. He brought more graphic qualities to the layout by combining photography with three-dimensional fantasy object-like arrangements. Besides Hendrix, Kieser also designed posters for the Grateful Dead, Miles Davis, and The Who."

Kieser produced posters for the following Hendrix shows in 1969:

Jan 23 Germany Berlin Sportpalast
Jan 22 Austria Vienna Wiener Konzerthaus
Jan 21 France Strasbourg Hall du Wacken9
Jan 17 Germany Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle
Jan 16 Germany Nuremberg Meistersingerhalle
Jan 15 Germany Munich Kongressaal
Jan 14 Germany Münster Halle Münsterland

Hawley is offering the following rewards:
• He will pay $20,000 in cash for original Kieser Jimi Hendrix 1969 show posters with dates printed on the layout.
• He will pay $10,000 for a Kieser Jimi Hendrix 1969 German concert program.
• He will pay $10,000 for a Kieser Jimi Hendrix 1969 first printing tour blank without concert information printed on the poster.

Any condition is accepted. Please call or email Andrew. Please call 310-346-1965 or email him at Andrew (at) vintageconcertposterbuyer (dot) com.

