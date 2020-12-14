Avid concert poster collector announces search for original 1965 Rolling Stone Globe concert posters for 3 N.C. shows.

Rolling Stones Globe Printing Boxing Style Concert Poster

Avid concert poster collector announces his search for original 1965 Rolling Stone Globe concert posters for 3 N.C. shows in Raleigh, Charlotte, and Greensboro.

The poster features a stock picture of the Stones and the other artists. This tour blank is a striking example of a boxing-style concert poster.” — Andrew Hawley

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avid concert poster collector, Andrew Hawley from Vintage Rock Posters, announces his search for original 1965 Rolling Stone Globe Printing boxing style concert posters for three North Carolina shows in Raleigh, Charlotte, and Greensboro. Globe printed concert posters for the Stones' second U.S. tour that year. According to Hawley, "The Stones played Raleigh first on November 10, 1965, at N.C. State's Reynolds Coliseum. They played Greensboro the next night and Charlotte on the 15th. Their tour also took the band to Tulsa, Knoxville, Nashville, Memphis, Shreveport, Dallas, and Fort Worth. Fifty-five years ago, Mick, Keith, Charlie, and Brian enjoyed tremendous success at a young age, but they were still 20-year-olds. A young man named Ed "Charlie Brown," who worked at the local radio station in Raleigh, picked up the Stones at the airport. They started talking about R&B music and ended up at Brown's apartment to check-out his record collection. Later that afternoon, they picked up a bucket of Kentucky Fried Chicken on the way to Reynolds Coliseum. Listening to records and eating fried chicken is what 20-year-olds did back then."

The Stones shared the stage with The Vibrations, Patti and the Blue Belles, and The Rocking Ramrods. Patti LaBelle became famous about ten years later with hits like "Lady Marmalade." The Ramrods backed-up the Vibrations and Patti and the Blue Belles. Hawley adds, "The Globe tour blanks were 22 x 33 inches. The promoter name or "Rolling Stones Specular Show" was printed in the orange stripe on top of the poster below the venue information. The poster features a stock picture of the Stones and the other artists. Each act was listed on the poster with their top songs, creating a striking example of a boxing-style concert poster. It was used for the Stones' concerts in Raleigh, Greensboro, Charlotte, Knoxville, Nashville, Memphis, Shreveport, Dallas, Fort Worth, and Tulsa."

Hawley will pay $20,000 cash for any original 1965 Rolling Stone Globe second U.S. tour boxing style DayGlo concert poster. Any condition is accepted. Please call 310-346-1965 or email andrew (at) vintageconcertposterbuyer.com.