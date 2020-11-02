Virtual Discussion on Strengthening Operational Resilience in Banking on 5 November
The webinar aims to give banking CIOs and IT leaders strategies for maintaining operational resilience and keeping customers happy amidst unprecedented changes.
This webinar will help banking leaders learn how to better use technology in creative ways to support a virtual workforce, integrate existing systems and ensure exceptional customer experiences.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crossfuze, a ServiceNow Elite Partner, will host a virtual conversation with Keith Pearson, head of financial services, EMEA at ServiceNow and former head of technology resilience at Lloyd’s Bank. Designed for banking CIOs and IT leaders, the discussion will give these leaders actionable insights on how to improve their institution’s operational resilience. The webinar will take place on 5 November 2020, at 2 p.m. GMT.
Pearson will give insights into the changes taking place in banking and how CIOs are addressing the pressures, demands and opportunities resulting from this new landscape. Attendees will hear the following:
● Real-life stories of the successes and lessons learned from Pearson’s time as a Big Four banking digital transformation leader
● Advice on how to break down silos that exist across the front, middle and back offices
● Strategies for maintaining operational resilience during unprecedented times
● Advice on how to keep customers happy amid change
“The banking industry has never gone through as much change as it has in the last several months,” said Karin Glazier, webinar moderator and senior director, market research at Crossfuze. “Overnight, CIOs went from delivering their ordinary products and services to having to innovate and address unexpected challenges. This webinar will help banking leaders learn how to better use technology in creative ways to support a virtual workforce, integrate existing systems and ensure exceptional customer experiences.”
Registration for the virtual discussion is now open. Banking leaders can reserve their spot by clicking here.
