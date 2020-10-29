Power of Pink: Judge’s Robe Creates Communal Cause for Breast Cancer Awareness

Since 2010, Fairfield Municipal Judge Joyce Campbell has worn a pink robe every October to help promote Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

A decade ago, public officials in a southwestern Ohio city began displaying support for the fight against breast cancer. And it all started with one judge’s attire.

For the 11th straight year, Fairfield Municipal Judge Joyce Campbell is donning a pink robe and handling a pink gavel throughout Breast Cancer Awareness Month as a conversation starter about the second-most common cancer among women in the United States.

According to a Centers for Disease Control study, nearly 10,000 cases were reported just in Ohio in 2017.

“It’s a reminder to people to encourage those they love to get mammograms and the importance of early detection,” Judge Campbell said.

She began wearing pink on the bench in 2010 as her way of supporting several court staff members and their families who were impacted by the disease.

The influence of that idea has produced other colorful notes in her courtroom during the fall, as attorneys regularly point out to her honor during hearings that they’re wearing pink shirts and ties.

Shortly after Judge Campbell’s fashion statement started, the city’s first responders also incorporated rose-colored accents into their wardrobes. Police officers have pink badges and handcuffs. Firefighters wear pink T-shirts, which they also sell to fellow city employees to raise money for cancer research.

Healthcare partners have acted in concert with those efforts to promote more accessible ways to get screened, such as mobile mammography vans.

“If even just one person decides to get a mammogram, then it’s worth it,” said Judge Campbell.

The efforts also have compelled men to get examined. Although uncommon, they can contract breast cancer. Men account for roughly 1% of all cases diagnosed in the U.S.

This year’s month of recognition in Fairfield – and elsewhere – could be diminished given all the changes and distractions due to the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic. But the judge of 22 years believes it’s had the opposite effect in her community.

“I think awareness has increased. People now are more focused on their health,” Judge Campbell said.