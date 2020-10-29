613MED Gives Back During Coronavirus Pandemic
613MED in partnership with the Bal Harbour Police Department, donate masks, sanitizer, and uniforms to Poinciana Park Elementary School in Miami, FL.
The Miami-based medical supply company continues its charitable efforts, having already donated tens of thousands of essential PPE products in 2020.
We never overpromise and always deliver.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When Founder and CEO, Jack Itzkowitz, shifted the focus of his longstanding supply and manufacturing company to medical supplies in early 2020, he made two commitments to himself, "613MED will prioritize the sale of quality and competitively priced supplies to those on the front-lines, and we will give back whenever possible," he remembered. Thankfully, Itzkowitz has been able to deliver on both.
Countless state and local governments, large hospital networks, medical providers, businesses, and school districts throughout the country, have learned they can depend on 613MED. But more importantly, so has the community it calls home. In 2020, 613MED has donated tens of thousands of units of essential personal protective equipment, including masks, sanitizer, disinfectant wipes, gloves, and desk shields throughout its hometown of Miami and beyond. "Most important of the recipients," said Itzkowitz, "are the children."
With federal, state, and local government grappling with the timeline and protocols to make sure both students and teachers get back to the classroom safely, there has unfortunately been some oversight. That was the case at Poinciana Park Elementary School in Miami, where teachers were thrilled to receive a sizable donation from 613MED in partnership with the Bal Harbour Police Department. The donation consisted of masks, hand sanitizer, and even uniforms for the students, just days before in-person school began. "It's a very rewarding feeling knowing you're providing some sense of security in a very uncertain time," said 613MED's Managing Partner, Samuel Cohen, a father of 5 school-age children himself.
But the Cougars of Poinciana Park are just one of many appreciative recipients of 613MED's charitable efforts. Others include: The Jewish Community Kosher Food Bank, City of Miami Beach Property Management, Home Depot, Hebrew Academy of Miami, Hollywood Hills High School, Chabad of Normandy Isle, and residents of San Francisco, CA in need of N95 respirators to help with poor air quality due to wildfires.
As we head into the winter months unsure of where this virus may take us, 613MED is already receiving calls from surging parts of the country in need of essential PPE. Fortunately, with supply and manufacturing capabilities throughout the world, 613MED is able to deliver, with an inventory that includes: N95 NIOSH masks, isolation gowns (levels 1-4), sanitizer, disinfectant wipes, gloves, premium daily use disposable and reusable masks, and now, rapid coronavirus tests.
"We encourage those who find themselves in need over these next few months to please reach out to us," said Cohen, "We're all in this together."
