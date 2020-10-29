Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Virtual Halloween Costume Contest

Show off your costumes from home during Delaware’s virtual costume contest!

  • Share your Halloween costumes on social media with #SafeHalloweenDE through October 31st.
  • We’ll share some of our favorites on social media! Follow @JohnCarneyDE on Facebook and Instagram.

 

If your family plans to go trick-or-treating, please remember:

  • Keep a 6-foot distance from anyone not from your household
  • Wear a mask (costume masks don’t count)
Check out the Division of Public Health’s suggestions for families and communities to stay safe this Halloween: de.gov/halloween2020

 

