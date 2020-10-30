Crownhealth, The Premium Swiss Plant-Based Active Nutrition, Announces the Organic Protein Powders

Organic Hemp Protein Hemp Protein Ingredients List Crownhealth Logo

Crownhealth has announced the organic plant-based protein powder product line - all-natural, clean label, with no additives or flavors.

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, October 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From the very beginning of its story in 2014, Crownhealth brand has been pursuing its mission to supply the active lifestyle people with premium nutritional products that are natural, vegan, gut-friendly, and backed by science. Being born in the middle of the picturesque Swiss Alps, and inspired by the spirit of adventures, the company has no compromises on the quality, sustainability, and ethical production of its nutrition solutions.

The brand new line of top quality plant-based powder proteins includes the following products:

- Organic Pumpkin Protein (1kg)

- Organic Brown Rice Protein (1kg)

- Organic Pea Protein (1kg)

- Organic Sunflower Protein (1kg)

- Organic Hemp Protein (1kg)

High-quality proteins promote muscles full potential, boost your body fitness, and are packed with all essential BCAAs that support muscle mass growth, maintenance, and repair.

Every serving contains 15g-24g of organic plant-based protein and natural essential amino acids.

As a 100% pure natural product, Crownealth vegan protein is recognized for its high digestibility, and gut friendliness. It has no aftertaste, no sweeteners, and artificial aromas - nothing you’d find in a great portion of mass-market products filled with synthetic ingredients. Crownhealth protein powders are sourced from real foods and new innovative plant-based sources.

Designed for boosting daily protein intake, and post-workout recovery, proteins also help satiate and control hunger, helping you feel full. A quick shake can provide an immediate healthy and delicious energy kick and protein boost to anyone who needs to keep their stamina up and to feel satiated while working, studying, training, or racing.

Simply add the protein powder to smoothies, porridge, pancakes, oats, soups, bakes, and much more to boost your protein intake and balance your nutrition. Or pour the protein-rich smooth powder in the shaker, add 200-400ml of water, or plant-based milk, or fresh fruit juices, shake and your high protein shake is ready to drink.

Achieve more with targeted muscle support. These high-quality vegan proteins, containing all the amino acids, are organic and instantly absorbed by the body for optimal results. Unlike low-quality protein powders that are filled with synthetic amino-acids and sweeteners, Crownhealth is committed to using only top quality plant-based ingredients.

Furthermore, the 100% compostable plastic-free packaging, organic ingredients, absence of animal-derived additives, and carbon-neutral shipping, make protein packs completely eco-friendly and sustainable.

High-quality vegan proteins are already available on https://crownhealth.ch/ for purchase with free shipping on orders over 80 CHF.

About Crownhealth:

Crownhealth is a Swiss-based start-up that develops functional nutritional products. Products are additive-free, eco-friendly, plant-based, gluten-free, non-GMO, and have no added sugar.