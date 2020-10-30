Pleasure P Taps Into New Single “By The Atlantic” After Revealing His Inspiration & New Love Interest, Charisse Mills
Announces New 2-Part Album Title “Pleasure & Pain”MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, October 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Singer/Songwriter, Pleasure P, who is no stranger to making hit records, drops new single entitled “By The Atlantic,” amidst uncertainty on the return of Millennium Tour and Pretty Ricky as a group. The single was produced by Earl & E of the Division1 music imprint founded by award winning songwriter, Rico Love. Pleasure P delivers a timeless record to ride on the highway to, groove to on the dancefloor and a melodic voice that captures you throughout the track. The new single is a prelude off Pleasure P’s 2-part-project entitled Pleasure & Pain (part 1 is slated for release on November 27, 2020).
Recently, Pleasure P socially introduced his new love interest on Instagram to the world to express how she quickly became his muse and light guiding him back to the love of his artistry and music reach. Known for being a sultry exotic female singer who sparks attention from her distinct talent and natural beauty, the internet sparked more curiosity in knowing who the lucky lady really is. Ms. Charisse Mills is a Trinidadian Operatic pop singer and songwriter, best known for her collaborations with artists to include Ne-Yo and French Montana, and for her vocal combinations of pop and opera, termed "Popera" and NeYo’s featured Mills on “Integrity” on his “Non-Fiction.” She is also featured on urbanflixtv.com show “PUMP” with co-star, Ray J.
The hot new couple also has been recently hinting at allowing fans deeper into their connection by starting a joint OnlyFans page where the hot couple allows subscribers more access into their sexy life together.
About Pleasure P
The man born Marcus Ramone Cooper has been sharp-shooting Cupid darts since he was a kid, charming classmates and winning talent shows with renditions of Immature’s “I Will Never Lie.” Born with soul coursing through his veins—Mom and Dad both formerly sang in small-time bands—the Carver Gardens, Florida native idolized R. Kelly, Jackson 5, Usher and Jodeci. His solo debut, The Introduction of Marcus Cooper, featuring the sexy ballad “Under,” racked up three Grammy nominations in 2010.
When it comes to love, Marcus “Pleasure P” Cooper ain’t too proud to beg, plead or please. “I wanna tell the women what they need to hear, take it back to love and romance. That’s my m.o.” The Southern-bred Capricorn regained momentum in 2008 with the piano-laden hit “Boyfriend #2,” an open praise of the do-right guy on the side.
Pleasure P returns to sweet and sexy R&B with the anticipation of his new dual project entitled “PLEASURE & PAIN.”
“I’m going to continue to be great,” says Cooper. “You can't deny good music.”
Marcus undoubtedly hones the craft of talent, but also as a father, entrepreneur, reality tv personality, and much more.
