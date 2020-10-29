Atlas Start Announcing a $5,000 Grant Program for Small Business Owners

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
NEW YORK, NY, USA, October 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Due to the current economic crisis, Atlas Start is offering ten grants up to $5,000 for small businesses. These grants are offered to help small business owners obtain the business acceleration education and access to professional help to survive this current crisis and thrive during it.

Eligibility:

You must own a business registered in the state of New York

You must have at least one employee

Your business is less than five years old

Your 2019 revenues of $250,000 or greater

Experiencing a decline of at least 20% in monthly revenue

Requirements: Email the Atlas Start associate, Arben, at grants@atlasstart.com and explain how the forced shutdowns have negatively impacted your business. Include your contact information, including your phone number, email address, company, and website URL.

There are no fees required to apply for this grant and no repayment is required.

About Atlas Start

Atlas Start can be found on the web at https://atlasstart.com. It is dedicated to the success of business owners and offers state-of-the-art training and resources. Lina G. Rugova of Atlas Start is a Business Growth Strategist and Certified Business Coach. One thing that makes our business stand out from the competitors is that Lina does what she loves, feels fulfilled by her choices, and leads a balanced life on her terms. At Atlas Start, we teach others how to do the same, from a place of trust and integrity. We help small business owners have more balance and fulfillment in their life, create financial freedom, and overcome insecurities that keep them from getting to the next level of achievement. We do this by teaching them how to develop goals that align with their top values, balance their lives so there is space for everything important to them, set limits with people or activities that are time wasters, and delegate with elegance. Atlas Start eliminates the financial hurdles to building a successful and profitable sales and marketing program.


###


If you would like more information about this grant program by Atlas Start, please call us at 929-274-1540 or email grants@atlasstart.com.

