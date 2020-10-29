Powerful, Proactive Cybersecurity Practice Developed by ITsavvy

ITsavvy just announced a complete cybersecurity offering; developed with an experienced team of industry advisors representing key cybersecurity partners.

ADDISON, ILL. , U.S., October 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ITsavvy, one of the fastest growing proactive cybersecurity solution and managed security services providers in the U.S., just announced a comprehensive offering, scalable to organizations of all sizes. It was developed with an experienced team of trusted industry advisors representing key cybersecurity partners with proven track records.

ITsavvy’s Vice President of Business Development David Theriault said, “Clients will benefit from having one cybersecurity partner—one point of accountability--with a comprehensive understanding of their ecosystem.”

With a track record of outstanding client service and expertise, ITsavvy monitors, remediates and responds to threats on a daily basis and will also make technology recommendations that improve each client’s cyber posture. The cybersecurity offering, which encompasses both professional services and managed security services, includes areas such as:

• Threat Monitoring Detection and Response

• Identity Management

• Data Management and Intelligence (SIEM & SOAR)

• Cloud Security

• Email Security

• Security Awareness Training

• Vulnerability Scanning

• And More

ITsavvy’s vCISO (virtual Chief Information Security Officer) Advisory is comprised of top-tier experts that enable security leaders to be successful by collaborating on proven next gen strategies that strengthen cyber postures and compliancy strategies.

ITsavvy’s experienced technology engineers help organizations build, deploy and manage IT security to best match their business and operation needs with technology assessments; architecture and design; solution implementation and migration; and automation and orchestration.

Managed security services leverage advanced fusion capabilities to detect and respond to real threats faster and safeguard client data –wherever it resides. These services include: threat intelligence and monitoring; security device management and support; breach detection and response; and incident response retainer.

“ITsavvy’s clients will get all of the benefits of having multiple cybersecurity engineers on staff without the salary expense,” Theriault said. “They will also be able to take advantage of a fully equipped cybersecurity operations center safeguarding and monitoring their operations--along with vCISOs who are an excellent resource for maximizing cybersecurity protection.”

For more information contact ITsavvy: https://www.itsavvy.com/contact/ or call 855.ITsavvy (855-487-2889).

ITsavvy is a leader in tailored, end-to-end IT product and service solutions. ITsavvy built its reputation as a value-added reseller with industry-leading product availability, design and implementation, client support and delivery speed through 46 distribution centers across the U.S. ITsavvy also has data center locations in Cedar Knolls, N.J. and Oak Brook, Ill. The company’s user-friendly website provides concise, leading-edge IT decision-making resources, including an

e-commerce site with real-time pricing and availability. ITsavvy is headquartered in Addison, Ill., with offices in Chicago’s Loop; Hauppauge, N.Y.; New York, N.Y.; Naples, Fla.; Miami; Warren, N.J.; Hayward, Calif.; Beavercreek, Ohio and Raleigh, N.C. Call 855.ITsavvy (855.487.2889), email info@ITsavvy.com, visit www.ITsavvy.com. Visit ITsavvy’s Media Center at www.ITsavvy.com/about/media-center. For media inquiries, contact Jeanna Van Rensselar at Smart PR Communications; 630-363-8081. Full release at: https://www.itsavvy.com/powerful-proactive-cybersecurity-practice-developed-by-itsavvy/