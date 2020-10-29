Montgomery Bell State Park Honored for Facilities Management

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) has recognized Montgomery Bell State Park for excellence in facilities management as part of the 2020 Tennessee State Parks Awards of Excellence.

“The team at Montgomery Bell has been involved in renovations that led to the reopening of Lodge Montgomery Bell, and the meticulous work throughout the park led to this honor, TDEC Deputy Commissioner Jim Bryson said. “The park staff is most worthy of this award.”

The lodge has been under renovations since August 2019. The park staff has submitted and tracked hundreds of work orders, keeping tabs of work hours, parts, labor and cost, saving time and labor, and reducing the amount of time equipment was down or rooms were closed. The staff has conducted timely maintenance on the facility and has made improvements to the landscape. The staff at the lodge has embraced a Go Green Policy and has initiated action to ensure it is within compliance and ahead of Go Green guidelines.

The 2020 Tennessee State Parks Awards of Excellence were awarded on Sept. 29 at Montgomery Bell State Park as part of an in-person and virtual annual park management meeting. Managers had an option of attending in person with social distancing or participating virtually.

Other winners included Frozen Head State Park as Park of the Year; Norris Dam State Park for community engagement; Cummins Falls State Park for innovation; Booker T. Washington State Park for interpretation; Fall Creek Falls State Park for resource management; and Warriors’ Path State Park for sustainability.