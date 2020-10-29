Houses of the Future combine Design, Smart Technology, and Sustainability, the New Smart way of Living
CWV GO is a pioneer in LEED Certified home construction and CWV HOMES innovates with the houses of the future. Welcome to the new smart way of living in Miami.MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, October 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sustainability: The sphere in which CWV group (www.cwv-group.com) completely feels “at home”. The holding company led by Octavio Rinaldi intervenes in every area of real estate and has positioned itself in the most prestigious markets in south Florida, such as Key Biscayne, West Brickell, Bay Harbor Island, Coral Gables, and in Coconut Grove, where it has major development projects.
By merging with Green Orizzont there was an integration of sustainability as a construction concept and through its new unity; CWV GO drives development projects that exceed more than 40 million USD (in sales value), in South Florida.
Standing out for its interior design and finishing details, the company applies “Smart” technology to standard homes, searching for new ways to minimize environmental impact. CWV GO is a pioneer in LEED Certified home construction, something that is unique in Miami.
Home innovation was until very recently part of the luxury sector, but now this has changed. Octavio Rinaldi, CWV CEO said “In the equipment of our most recent projects, there are Tesla, Q Cells, LG, and Solar Edge products, amongst other leading brands. Batteries and solar panels have replaced natural gas or diesel generators, achieving more efficiency in energy consumption”.
Currently, CWV HOMES (www.cwvhomes.com) is developing prime, high-end projects in Key Biscayne; 2 single-family homes and 2 townhomes. Both will have smart & green technology, with a wide range of sustainable solutions. These constructions will reach an approximate market value of 11.6 million USD.
Today, Coconut Grove is the main target of CWV GO (www.cwv-go.com). It’s where 3 projects for high-end homes will be completed this year. Amongst them 2 stand out, as they will be the first with LEED certification, becoming leading projects in West Coconut Grove (they are some of the few residential projects with this certification in the whole of Miami). Another of these enterprises is being developed near the University of Miami, School of Architecture, CUCD, and is led by Architect Steven Fett. Its design proposal strives to create harmony with the existing architecture of the neighborhood; this is a relevant aspect, as the style that has developed in this location for the last few years - modern in style - has been met with some resistance by the original residents. Wanting to maintain its original local architecture, the CWV GO projects are estimated to have a 5.5 million USD market value.
Similarly, CWV GO is planning to launch a single-family homes project in West Grove, ranging from 1.65 to 1.8 million USD. The company is planning to start in September with its first 12 homes of this type, reaching a total value of 20.4 million USD.
There is a unifying element and goal; the commitment towards efficient, high-quality real estate, capable of improving the quality of life of modern families.
With a macro vision, CWV GO collaborates consistently with the public sector. Using owned land plots to work with residents and improve the community, by maintaining the neighborhoods’ essence and providing quality housing for different economic levels. And finally, collaborating with Miami City’s Commissioner Ken Russell's office, on various projects that could soon bring about a radical change in West Grove.
With these initiatives and construction endeavors, CWV deploys the urban evolution of South Florida, creating projects that have an all-encompassing positive impact, and building a better future.
