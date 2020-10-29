Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Latest News: 2021 Innovator in Residence to Focus on Creative Notetaking

Artist and educator Courtney McClellan has been appointed as the 2021 Innovator in Residence at the Library of Congress.

McClellan’s project, Speculative Annotation, will invite Americans to join in the historical lineage of annotators by creatively engaging with a curated collection of free to use items from the Library’s vast treasure chest.

The project will be available in summer 2021 on labs.loc.gov.

