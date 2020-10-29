Senior Justice Law Firm Welcomes New Partner Avery Adcock

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Senior Justice Law Firm is pleased to announce that Attorney Avery Adcock has joined as a Partner in their Washington D.C., Maryland, and Virginia offices.

Avery has established herself as a passionate advocate for improving the quality of care in nursing homes around the country. She shares our commitment to ensuring that our clients receive justice.”
— Michael Brevda
WASHINGTON D.C., UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 29, 2020

[Washington, D.C., October 26, 2020] — Senior Justice Law Firm is pleased to announce that Avery Adcock has joined as a partner in their Washington D.C., Maryland, and Virginia offices.

Avery brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise from years of representing victims of nursing home abuse and neglect. “Avery has established herself as a passionate advocate for improving the quality of care in nursing homes around the country. She shares our commitment to ensuring that our clients’ voices are heard and that they receive the justice they deserve,” said Michael Brevda, Senior Justice Law Firm Managing Partner.

Avery currently serves on the Board of Governors for the District of Columbia and Virginia Trial Lawyers Associations. Before joining Senior Justice Law Firm, she worked in the nursing home litigation department of a prominent plaintiff’s personal injury law firm, litigating cases against nursing homes and assisted living facilities in Virginia, Maryland, and Washington D.C.

A Northern Virginia native, Avery is licensed to practice in Washington D.C., Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, and Alabama. She has successfully recovered millions of dollars for her clients and their families.

Senior Justice Law Firm focuses on litigating nursing home abuse and neglect cases across the country. Their attorneys have helped thousands of families achieve justice for their loved ones who have suffered serious injuries or death inside long-term care facilities.
