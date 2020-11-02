Machine Tool Bids Expansion Announced

Machine Tool Bids, a leading B2B online industrial marketplace, announces the expansion of its events and inventory to better serve the manufacturing industry.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Machine Tool Bids (MTB), a leader in pre-owned machine tool sales, announces the recent expansion of its events and inventory to better serve the manufacturing community. This expansion will allow buyers to select from a wider range of late-model machine tools directly in its Machinery Marketplace. It also offers the option of participating in an expanded open bidding auction format, with regular weekly auctions, many of which are no-reserve events.

MTB’s expansion also includes access to exclusive marketplace listings for companies looking to sell surplus machinery. Exclusive listings provide sellers with the marketing attention usually reserved for event focused sales such as auctions, but without the pressure of a compressed timeline. Sales executive Marco Soto stated that “MTB’s Exclusive Listings offer companies with surplus machinery a customized multi-channel marketing campaign within a timeline flexible enough to find the find the right buyer.”

Machine Tool Bids is founded on the belief that manufacturing and partnership is the backbone and future of countries all over the world, we address the increasing advancements in equipment, technology, and production demands. It is our mission to revolutionize the way manufacturing machinery is purchased and sold.

