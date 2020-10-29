Disciplinary Counsel Debuts New Website

The Ohio Office of Disciplinary Counsel launches a new website for the public and legal professionals.

The Ohio Office of Disciplinary Counsel launches a new website for the public and legal professionals.

The Ohio Office of Disciplinary Counsel unveiled its new website, designed to be more user-friendly for the public and legal professionals.

“We wanted to build a website that provides relevant information and greater accessibility to the Office of Disciplinary Counsel and Ohio’s unique disciplinary system,” said Joseph Caligiuri, disciplinary counsel for the state of Ohio.

“Through the Online Grievance Portal, a person can now complete a grievance form in one of eight languages and immediately upload it to our office,” Caligiuri said. “Furthermore, the site contains dozens of FAQs for members of the public and legal professionals.”

“It will provide greater transparency and promote a better understanding of our process,” he said.

The new website provides information for the public on how to file a grievance and forms and rules of conduct for legal professionals.

The Office of Disciplinary Counsel investigates allegations of ethical misconduct against Ohio lawyers and judges and prosecutes formal complaints before the Board of Professional Conduct.

The office also provides training to local certified grievance committees and participates in continuing education activities for lawyers and judges.

Rule V of the Supreme Court Rules for the Government of the Bar of Ohio vests responsibility for appointing disciplinary counsel with the Board of Professional Conduct. The board’s appointment is subject to approval by the Supreme Court.