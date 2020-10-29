Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,178 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,291 in the last 365 days.

Disciplinary Counsel Debuts New Website

Image of a laptop computer showing the new Office of Disciplinary Counsel website on the screen

The Ohio Office of Disciplinary Counsel launches a new website for the public and legal professionals.

Image of a laptop computer showing the new Office of Disciplinary Counsel website on the screen

The Ohio Office of Disciplinary Counsel launches a new website for the public and legal professionals.

The Ohio Office of Disciplinary Counsel unveiled its new website, designed to be more user-friendly for the public and legal professionals.

“We wanted to build a website that provides relevant information and greater accessibility to the Office of Disciplinary Counsel and Ohio’s unique disciplinary system,” said Joseph Caligiuri, disciplinary counsel for the state of Ohio.

“Through the Online Grievance Portal, a person can now complete a grievance form in one of eight languages and immediately upload it to our office,” Caligiuri said. “Furthermore, the site contains dozens of FAQs for members of the public and legal professionals.”

“It will provide greater transparency and promote a better understanding of our process,” he said.

The new website provides information for the public on how to file a grievance and forms and rules of conduct for legal professionals.

The Office of Disciplinary Counsel investigates allegations of ethical misconduct against Ohio lawyers and judges and prosecutes formal complaints before the Board of Professional Conduct.

The office also provides training to local certified grievance committees and participates in continuing education activities for lawyers and judges.

Rule V of the Supreme Court Rules for the Government of the Bar of Ohio vests responsibility for appointing disciplinary counsel with the Board of Professional Conduct. The board’s appointment is subject to approval by the Supreme Court.

You just read:

Disciplinary Counsel Debuts New Website

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.