Sovereign Lending Group Triples Headquarters By Purchasing New Building

/EIN News/ -- Costa Mesa, Calif, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- COSTA MESA, CALIF - Sovereign Lending Group, refinance Orange County, is expanding like never before. Not only do we plan to bring in 2000 new employees in the next year, but we have purchased a new building to accommodate our growth. The new building, 23,000 square feet in size, was purchased by Sovereign Lending Group for $5.1 million. After making the Inc. 5000 list for fastest-growing companies for the 8th year in a row, Sovereign Lending Group is poised to have exciting and productive years ahead. If you want to learn more about Sovereign Lending Group, refinance Orange County, visit www.slgmortgage.com or call at (800) 817-0201. To see our OPEN POSITIONS, visit our Careers page! Get more updates and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

About Sovereign Lending Group



Andrew Ford Sovereign Lending Group 714-474-7069 aford@slgmortgage.com