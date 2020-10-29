Plexure named in 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Mobile Marketing Platforms

Craig Herbison, Plexure CEO Plexure screen shots

Plexure Group (NZX:PLX) has been positioned as the highest for ‘Ability to Execute and furthest for ‘Completeness of Vision’ in the Niche Player quadrant.

We are delighted to be in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Mobile Marketing Platforms. This is testament to the innovation and customizable nature of the solutions Plexure delivers from Auckland.” — Plexure CEO Craig Herbison

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, October 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Plexure Group (NZX:PLX), a specialist mobile engagement platform provider has been named in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Mobile Marketing Platforms, positioned as the highest for ‘Ability to Execute and furthest for ‘Completeness of Vision’ in the Niche Players quadrant.

The October 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Mobile Marketing Platforms evaluated 13 leading global platforms in widespread use today.

The Plexure platform enables brands to deliver one-to-one offers to consumers at-scale on their mobile phones by using a constant stream of data to anticipate customer needs and incentivize them to visit physical stores and increase their spend once there. The company was founded in New Zealand in 2010 and is listed on the New Zealand Stock exchange.

Plexure has more than 210 million platform users across 60 countries throughout Asia Pacific, America and Europe, in 40 languages. It serves clients in the quick service restaurant (QSR), grocery and rewards sectors including McDonald’s, White Castle and Indonesian supermarket giant Super Indo.

Plexure CEO Craig Herbison, said, "We are delighted to be positioned in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Mobile Marketing Platforms. We think this assessment is testament to the innovation, quality and highly customizable nature of the solutions Plexure strives to continually deliver from our headquarters in Auckland. From our view, we enable our clients around the world to provide seamless, secure, one-to-one offers at-scale that increase customer lifetime value and establish greater brand loyalty. We feel it also affirms Plexure’s position as an expert and authority in mobile marketing and validates the company’s depth of expertise across technology, strategy and its people.”

