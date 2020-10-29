AIR COMFORT DREAM-COME-TRUE WITH THE QUILO AVIANCE™ 4-IN-1 ALL SEASON AIR CLIMATIZER
Quilo® LLC is proud to announce the launch of Quilo Aviance™ 4-in-1 All-Season Air Climatizer™.
The Quilo Aviance™ is your Air Purifier, Humidifier, Fan and Evaporative Air Cooler all-in-one portable unit. Each function of the Quilo Aviance™ is as good, or better, than an equivalent stand-alone appliance in the market, with these major functions:
1. Air Purifier: 300 CADR Triple-stage True HEPA Air Purifier with Activated Carbon and UV-C Light.
• UV-C Light provides an added layer of purification to help deactivate up to 99.9%* of airborne bacteria, viruses and pathogens passing through the unit.
• Active Carbon Pre-Filter helps reduce gases, odors and Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC’s).
2. Evaporative Air Cooler: 300 CFM airflow to cool incoming hot, dry air by up to 15°F.
3. Humidifier: Quickly boost room humidity up to 40-50% RH.
4. Tower Fan: Powerful air ventilation with air throw up to 18 feet.
What’s the Secret?
Built with Quilo’s proprietary invention - Certified with a U.S. Innovation Patent, Quilo invented the world’s first Interchangeable Filter Cartridges for Air Purification, Cooling and Humidification. Integrated with sensors that automatically activates each appliance when a cartridge is inserted, Quilo’s Smart Auto-Mode automatically detects ambient air quality, temperature and humidity conditions to adjust internal fan speed and water pump settings for a truly automated air comfort experience.
“Air is constantly changing with each season from spring to summer to fall to winter,” explained Naresh Kumra, Quilo CEO. “It took us 3 years of engineering, but we finally achieved the high performance we wanted in a truly effective all-season appliance. The Aviance will help families deal with the inconveniences and high costs of buying multiple appliances every season”.
Past KickStarter Success and Global Innovation Award
Quilo started its product launch journey with their first Kickstarter campaign 3 years ago. The Quilo 3-in-1 was fully funded in June 2017 and was also nominated as a finalist for the International Housewares Association Global Innovation Award.
Quilo Aviance™ Launches on KickStarter in October 2020
The Quilo team has extensively tested multiple versions of prototypes and is finally ready for production. It is pre-launching on Kickstarter to help fund the first production run.
About Quilo LLC
Launched in 2017, Quilo is a team of engineers and product designers with extensive experience in the air comfort industry. Our mission is to design and manufacture simple, sustainable products that solve everyday problems at affordable prices for everyday families. For more information, visit our website QuiloHome.comour KickStarter page.
