Alair Continues Expansion in Ontario: Build King Construction Becomes Alair Georgina
Build King Construction has been awarded the prestigious Alair partnership in the Georgina, Ontario region.
It was extremely obvious that Ryan aligned with the Alair mission and vision with his relationship-driven attitude, reputation, and personal and professional values.”GEORGINA, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alair, the premium custom home building and large-scale renovation brand with the largest footprint in the world, continues its expansion in the Ontario, Canada region with the addition of Alair Georgina. The Alair team is proud to announce that Build King Construction has been awarded the prestigious Alair partnership in the Georgina region bringing the total number of offices in the province of Ontario to 25.
— Justin Thompson, Regional Partner, Alair Homes
Ryan Lockman, founder, and owner of Build King Construction and recipient of the 2019 Contractor of the Year Award, has sixteen years in the construction industry and has gained literally thousands of raving fans along the way, evidenced by his 26,000 followers on his Instagram.
Lockman is a self-proclaimed perfectionist and enjoys being a perpetual learner. “I like to stay on top of new technologies and methods in my industry and to be honest, that was why Alair was so appealing to me. When I saw the Alair tag line of Living Better Starts Here™, it intrigued me since I felt I was burning the candle at both ends. I wanted a better quality of life, and when I learned more, I knew that my future was with Alair. I am thrilled to have been awarded the Alair Georgina partnership and am confident that the communities where I build will benefit,” Lockman says.
Justin Thompson, Regional Partner for the Alair Ontario Region says, “Alair is about focusing on the human experience. When searching for the right partner in different locations, we’re digging in deep. We’re looking for industry leaders who are committed to excellence and are striving to deliver the absolute best experience possible to their clients. It was extremely obvious that Ryan aligned with the Alair mission and vision with his relationship-driven attitude, reputation, and personal and professional values.”
About Alair
Founded in 2007, Alair began franchising in 2012 and continues to grow across Canada and the United States. Alair is in the business of helping individuals, families, and businesses overcome the obstacles they face to live a healthier, happier, more comfortable, and more productive lifestyle. We do this by attracting the most successful construction companies in each market and transforming them into the most valuable, lowest-risk, highest-reward construction companies in the world. For more information, visit www.alairhomes.ca.
