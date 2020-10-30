Gabyrosmakeup a Latina self founded company that is changing the cosmetic industry
The indie brand that is changing the makeup game with multipurpose handmade items and limited edition collections
Mindset is everything! You can't grow on negativity. We are mirrors for our surroundings, if we want a successful Business we have to perceive ourselves as successful individuals.”MIAMI , FLORIDA , UNITED STATES , October 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The brand was founded by Gabriella Rosales a Latin immigrant women from Venezuela, that used to be a dentist and find her true passion in makeup, After seeing a need in the makeup industry, she decided to take a leap of faith and join the world of entrepreneurship starting her self financed company, no loans or credits, only conviction and goals of making cosmetic makeup application simple and easy for everyone with high design tools that anyone can treasure for years. She is known for creating her own formulas and developing products with top quality materials designed exclusively for her brand. This are brushes, palettes and formulas that you can’t find in any other brand on the market. Everything is handmade and cruelty free.
— Gabriella Rosales/ owner of Gabyrosmakeup
The exclusive items and limited edition collections make people feel really special when using this products. she only sells selected quantities That sell out really quick
The quality is so high that celebrity makeup artist use the products with clients like Kim Kardashian.
The brand Best seller and signature item is The FaceMaster ®️ a multipurpose brush that can be used for liquids, creams and powders without cleaning in between, achieving a Flawless porcelain skin finish. The Brand have sold thousands of this magical brushes around the world in only 4 years on the market.
This Florida based Brand actively support Non Profit organizations and dedicate entire collections to causes like breast cancer fighting&awareness institutions and patients.
Being able to make people feel and look beautiful after using her products and tools warms Gabriella’s heart. she has many new exciting things happening from pro makeup classes, new product launches, holiday surprises and much more. To find out more about Gabriella and GabyRosMakeup, check out her website here.
Gaby also provide educational courses, guides and tutorials to the community in their social media accounts @gabyrosmakeup and @gabyrosmakeupshop
A brand with purpose. And a living proof that with perseverance anything can be achieved
