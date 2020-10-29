Fearey CEO Aaron Blank Named to PRWeek’s 40 Under 40 List
Head of leading West Coast PR firm named to annual list showcasing the top U.S. public relations professionals under 40 across all sectors and industries .SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Fearey Group’s (Fearey) CEO Aaron Blank has been announced as a recipient of PRWeek’s 2020 40 Under 40 honorees. The annual list profiles the top U.S. public relations (PR) professionals across all sectors and industries.
The vibrant group of talented communicators is reinventing the practice of PR and marketing. In such fragile political and social times, these leaders demonstrate stability and finesse in stewarding corporate reputation and managing crisis situations. They exhibit awareness, knowledge and agility beyond their years and have flourishing careers ahead of them in the ever-changing world of PR.
This year’s 40 Under 40 honorees hail from a range of the industry’s biggest and most well-respected organizations. Among those making the list include senior vice presidents, managers, directors and PR leads from major international brands including Facebook, Google Health, McDonald’s and United Airlines and other major PR players including Edelman, Ketchum, Golin and Hill+Knowlton Strategies.
“At the crux of good communication is conversation and strong relationships, and I’ve been striving to bring that idea forth into the minds of everyone I meet and work within PR,” said Aaron Blank, Fearey’s CEO. “This idea is the key to Fearey’s success, and it’s built on the legacy of Pat Fearey and what she started when founding the firm in 1981. In a year of monumental challenges and change, I am honored to be selected, and I remain grateful for the fearless Fearey team, who all help me carry on Pat’s legacy, continuing to make Fearey the best PR firm on the West Coast.”
Blank has been engaged in the conversation since the late 1990s, where he discovered his love of media while working at local radio stations. After five years as a radio reporter, anchor, producer and promoter in New York and Connecticut, he and his wife, Lacey, ventured west to begin his career in PR. Soon he caught the attention of industry legend Pat Fearey -- the rest is history. Two decades later, as CEO and owner of The Fearey Group, Blank leads with tireless enthusiasm and contagious drive. In 2014, he became the next-generation owner of the firm.
“PRWeek’s 40 Under 40 initiative is one of the most popular things we do as a brand and really captures the imagination of our readers,” said Steve Barrett, VP, editorial director of PRWeek.“The individuals who made the cut represent the next generation of PR leaders and are truly worth watching as they progress in the industry.”
The 2020 class of PRWeek’s 40 Under 40 was celebrated at an online ceremony on October 29, 2020. For more information about the program, visit www.prweekus.com.
About The Fearey Group (Fearey)
The Fearey Group (Fearey) is a full-service public relations, crisis management and public affairs firm that is distinguished by its deep, time-tested understanding of how businesses work and what they need to succeed. By basing the strategic planning process on the long-term objectives of the client’s business plan, the firm effectively and efficiently meshes messaging with business activities to build the bottom line. Among the very best of Seattle PR firms, Fearey is driven by its mission statement, which is to develop trusting relationships one conversation at a time. Bottom line, the firm and its people know how to tell stories, pitch messages, engage audiences and help sell products or services. Find Fearey online at feareygroup.com.
About PRWeek US
Launched in November 1998, PRWeek US the essential title for PR professionals in the US. PRWeek reflects an industry playing a more pivotal role than ever before, not only in the marketing strategies of companies, brands and organizations, but also within boardrooms and amongst the C-suite. The brand extends into the iconic PRWeek Awards, PRWeek Conference, roundtables, webcasts and virtual forums.
