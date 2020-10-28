South Carolina Department of Education Launches New Statewide Program to Engage Students and Families

State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman announced a new program that will support students who need help navigating the challenges of COVID-19 learning environments.

The ENGAGE South Carolina program will provide students in kindergarten through twelfth grade who have fully or partially disengaged from their education due to the COVID-19 pandemic with a personal academic coach who will help the student develop plans for academic success in challenging times, answer questions about technology and curriculum, monitor the student’s pace and progress throughout the school year, and build bridges to additional community support programs.

“Throughout the pandemic, the lives of so many of our students and their families have been upended, and understandably many students have struggled with this transition,” said State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman “ENGAGE South Carolina is designed to support these learners and help ensure they stay on track for graduation and beyond.”

ENGAGE South Carolina is a partnership between the South Carolina Department of Education and Graduation Alliance, an organization that creates equitable learning experiences for students who might otherwise struggle in school. All South Carolina public schools are able to opt-in to the program at no cost to them or the families that will be served.

There are many reasons why a student might be disengaged or not progressing academically — and even those who were previously thriving in their classes before the pandemic may now be struggling. The COVID-19 pandemic has introduced new and exacerbated previous learning obstacles are not the fault of students, parents, or educators. The COVID-19 learning environment is new to us all and support offered by ENGAGE South Carolina will help those struggling to navigate through these difficult times.

Families looking for additional support for their students during this school year can sign up directly at https://parentssc.graduationalliance.com.