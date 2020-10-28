Commission Sends Three Names to Governor for Vacancy in Sixth Judicial District

The Trial Court Vacancy Commission met today, Wednesday, October 28, to consider five candidates for the 6th judicial district circuit court vacancy. The 6th judicial district covers Knox County. This vacancy was created by the appointment of the Honorable Kristi Davis to the Court of Appeals, Eastern Section.

After holding a public hearing and conducting public interviews, the Commission selected the following individuals to forward to Governor Bill Lee for his consideration:

Joshua J. Bond Toby Ray Carpenter E. Jerome Melson