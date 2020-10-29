Human Hires Adam Skalecki, ECD, Kelsey Sullivan, Sr. Director Insights & Strategy

Five other executives joined within the last six months

BOULDER, COLORADO, USA, October 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BOULDER, Colo.—Full-service independent advertising and strategy firm Human (www.humandesign.com) has named a pair of senior executives to its Creative and Strategy teams, Co-founder and Partner John Weiss announced today.

Executive Creative Director Adam Skalecki is a multidisciplinary creative who strives to create design people love. His advertising career has straddled the nuances of digital, design, product design, branding and campaign concepting. He will work on Human’s Smartwool and Perfect Day accounts. Skalecki comes from Crispin Porter + Bogusky, where his roles included head of design and creative director of the Brand and Product Invention group.

Skalecki has found creative, custom-fit solutions for growth for brands at many stages. These range from startup success stories (TomboyX and Treaty Oak Distilling) to major rebrands for the likes of Domino’s Pizza, Goose Island Beer Co. and Michelob Ultra. Other clients Skalecki has worked for include Infiniti, Honda, American Airlines, American Heart Association, Buell Motorcycles, Noodles & Co. and Epic Games.

Senior Director, Insights and Strategy, Kelsey Sullivan is Human’s first hire in Portland, Oregon, where the shop plans to tap what it sees as an opportunity to recruit talent and partner with established and up-and-coming clients. Sullivan will work on the Onust, Perfect Day and Smartwool accounts.

Sullivan prides herself on her skill set rather than specific industry expertise. Her strategy background spans a wide range of industries with clients that provide outdoor apparel, consumer packaged goods, healthcare, entertainment, beauty, food and beverage, foodservice and B2B services.

Before joining Human, Sullivan worked at Egg Strategy for eight years, starting as a strategist and working up to a director role. She describes herself as a left-brained/right-brained qualitative and quantitative “hybrid” whose research expertise spans not only analytics but also modern methods including digital and smartphone ethnography and social media mining as well as more classical research such as focus groups and in-depth consumer engagements.

“Having Skalecki and Sullivan join our team is huge,” said John Weiss. “I always feel fortunate to bring in talent that will transform our company, help us continue to deliver top-shelf work and bring ideas and thinking that stretches me, as well.”

Human is a seven-year-old agency with offices in Boulder, Los Angeles, and Portland, Oregon. The agency specializes in strategy, advertising, film, technology development and design. Its objective is to create work for clients that moves the human race. It’s been experiencing a growth spurt lately. In addition to Skalecki and Sullivan, five other executives joined within the last six months: Aaron Walser, chief creative officer; Karlin McGinness, director of Media; Brian Rogers, senior account strategist; Shun-Luoi Fong, account director; and Alex Blumfelder, group account director (formerly CP+B).